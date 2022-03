Action hero Bruce Willis, star of the “Die Hard” franchise, is to retire from acting due to illness, his family announced Wednesday. “Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” a post on Instagram signed by his family said. “As a result of […]

The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper