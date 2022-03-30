



Chris Rock’s brother Tony Rock has spoken up following the headline-making slap Will Smith gave his brother. Taking to Twitter, Tony defended his brother nothing that Smith’s public apology wasn’t going to cut it. No https://t.co/NZ3VAKLAKu — Tony Rock (@TONYROCK) March 30, 2022 Tony told his Twitter followers on Tuesday that he’s “waiting” for Smith […]

The post Chris Rock's Brother Tony Rock Speaks Out After 2022 Oscars Slap appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper