PDP zoning meeting inconclusive as Kwankwaso decamps, joins NNPP — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

At the expiration of a two-week deadline, the meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zoning committee ended inconclusively in Abuja, yesterday.

Chairman of the committee, Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom made the announcement following a three-hour meeting.

He said: “The meeting is yet to be concluded. We have adjourned till Tuesday, next week, same time, same venue. And until we conclude the proceedings, there is not much to say.”

The committee was set up two weeks ago during the party’s 95th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, held on March 16, 2022.

The 37-member body was tasked with determining suitable zoning formula for all elective positions, particularly President, Senate President and House of Representatives Speaker.

The governor, who briefed journalists at the Benue State lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, said: “The meeting was peaceful without any tension.”

