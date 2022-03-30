Two killed in shooting at McDonald’s in Dutch city | The Guardian Nigeria News

Two people were killed after a gunman opened fire in a McDonald’s restaurant in the northern Dutch city of Zwolle on Wednesday, police and local media said.

“Two people were killed in a shooting incident,” Dutch police tweeted, with local broadcaster RTL Oost saying the incident happened around 6pm (1600 GMT) in a McDonald’s.

Witnesses told RTL Oost the men were having a meal when the gunman walked into the restaurant and fired shots at them in an apparent “targeted” attack.

“The man first ordered a meal and sat at a table across from the two victims before shooting,” RTL Oost added.

“There was massive panic among the customers who all tried to flee outside,” the broadcaster said.

The assailant then fled.

Police and ambulances rushed to the scene where rescue workers tried to resuscitate one of the wounded victims, who later died.

Police said they were looking for witnesses and the search for the gunman continued.

They did not give details for a…