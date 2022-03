Xiaomi announced the debut of Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G complementing its popular Redmi Note 11 Series with more 5G power and making next-gen connectivity accessible to more consumers. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is available from March 29th in Nigeria market.

