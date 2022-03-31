African Media Agency partners with Axel Springer to kick off the first cohort for AMA Academy￼ | The Guardian Nigeria News

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, 30 March 2022, /African Media Agency/- African Media Agency is delighted to announce the first of its training programs as part of AMA Academy in partnership with Axel Springer and hosted by the company’s innovation engineer, Tarek Madany Mamlouk.

Since launching AMA Academy two weeks ago, a total of 200 journalists and editors from across the continent have signed up and will be attending the online training session with Madany Mamlouk. “We have had a resounding response to the launch of the academy and are excited to begin this journey with our network of media partners,” said Eloïne Barry, CEO at African Media Agency.

The training session will focus on monetizing content on the web and seeks to provide practical tools and solutions in increasing or earning profit for content created and shared.

“Content is the most valuable asset on the internet, but monetization is not necessarily easy. Widely used methods like subscriptions…