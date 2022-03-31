Kaduna train attack: Ngige mourns TUC Sec. Gen, Kwara chairman | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has commiserated with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) over the death of its Secretary General, Musa-Lawal Ozigi and Kwara State Chairman, Akinsola Akinwunmi, who were killed in the Kaduna train terror attack.

Ngige said this in a condolence letter addressed to the leadership of the TUC and made available to newsmen by his Media Office on Wednesday in Abuja.

He described the death of Ozigi and Akinwunmi as huge loss to Nigeria’s tripartite community.

The minister also described the late Ozigi as “a dogged and consummate labour leader.”

He noted that the Secretary General tragic death at the unfortunate Kaduna rail terror attack “is a devastating blow at a time Nigeria’s tripartite is ever united in finding solutions to the bestriding challenges in the world of work, nay the nation at large.

“We shall all miss his contributions. Ozigi’s self-effacing personality often belied his depth of thought and…