Mastercard, Network International and NBS Bank Plc Partner to Accelerate Digital Payments Adoption in Malawi | The Guardian Nigeria News

LILONGWE, Malawi, 30 March -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Mastercard and Network International today re-affirmed their shared commitment to drive the adoption of digital payments and support emerging markets’ transition to a cashless economy by announcing a strategic partnership with NBS Bank plc in Malawi. This will be the first implementation of an innovative digital payment’s platform launched by Mastercard and Network International last year.

NBS Bank will launch a Mastercard virtual (non-plastic,…