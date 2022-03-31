



Augustine Eguavoen has been sacked as the head coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, days after the team failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup holding in Qatar. Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi in a statement said the two-year contract offered to Eguavoen has been withdrawn. “Following the failure of the […]

The post NFF sacks Eguavoen after World Cup qualifier defeat appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper