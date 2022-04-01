2023: Water resources commissioner resigns from Ganduje’s cabinet | The Guardian Nigeria News

Commissioner for Water resource in Kano, Sadiq Aminu Wali, has resigned to quit Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s cabinet.

Sadiq, a strong stalwart of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the eldest son of the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Aminu Wali, was appointed as under mutual relationship Ganduje’s administration established with the opposition party in Kano.

Briefing the journalists at a press conference on Thursday, Wali declared the decision to voluntarily terminate his two years period in Ganduje’s government was out of his desire to pursue his next political career.

Although Wali was not categorical about his next political ambition, sources said he is likely to unveil his gubernatorial aspiration under the platform of PDP in Kano.

Wali said, “today, I have decided to pursue other opportunities in my political career and wish to announce my resignation as Commissioner of Water Resources effective Thursday, March 31,…