South Africa police, FBI nab four Nigerians linked to $0.5m fraud | The Guardian Nigeria News

A fraud syndicate which operated out of Johannesburg and swindled a US-based company out of around $500,000 was taken down in raids across the Johannesburg on Thursday.

The South African Police Services’ Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as Hawks, and FBI agents arrested seven people believed to be linked to a Nigerian organised crime syndicate that specialised in fraud.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo said the suspects were four men and three women aged between 25 and 42.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court on Friday on charges of fraud and money laundering.

Two vehicles were seized during Thursday’s raid – a Mercedes-Benz G Class Brabus and a Mercedes-Benz E 300.

The women are South African nationals whose bank accounts were used by their boyfriends, who are Nigerian nationals, to funnel money swindled from their US-based victims.

“The suspects’ apprehension emanates from an…