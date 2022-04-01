Zoning in Enugu is an elite discussion, says Ekweremadu | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former Deputy Senate President and Enugu State governorship aspirant, Senator Ike Ekweremadu spoke to reporters on the contentious issue of zoning in Enugu State, describing zoning advocates in the state as selfish politicians. He also explained why Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is scared of zoning its presidential ticket. MUYIWA ADEYEMI was there.

It’s time to allow Igbo man showcase his Nigerianess

What are your plans for 2023 general elections?

I have had enough of the Senate and people persuaded me for the governorship. There were two things I needed to do, one was to pray over the matter and the next was to have a conversation with my friend, Governor Ugwuanyi. I told him during one of my meetings with him and I urged him not to give me instant answer. I asked him to consult and pray over it, which I believe he is still doing.

But I have maintained my personal relationship with him because I try to keep my political relationship with people different from my personal…