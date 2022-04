After five days in captivity, Mr Julius Osahon, a Correspondent of The Guardian newspapers has regained his freedom, a family source has said. Mrs Jessica Osahon, spouse to the journalist, confirmed his freedom in a telephone chat on Saturday and said that her husband was on his way to reunite with the family in Benin […]

The post Abducted Guardian reporter regains freedom – Family appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper