Paulo Dybala will start Juventus’ pivotal clash with Inter Milan despite a summer exit as a free agent, with rumours the Argentine international could move to the reigning Serie A champions. Coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed that Dybala would be in his starting XI for Sunday’s ‘Derby of Italy’ as Juve, who are seven points behind […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper