The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has apologised for the power outage at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. Mrs Faithful Hope-ivbaze, the spokesperson for FAAN, in a statement in Lagos on Saturday, said the outage occurred at about 11.15 p.m on April 1. “FAAN wishes to apologise to passengers and other airport users that […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper