More than 4.1 million Ukrainian refugees flee war | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nearly 4.14 million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia’s full-scale invasion began on February 24, with tens of thousands continuing to flood into neighbouring countries each day, UN numbers show.

The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, said Saturday that 4,137,842 Ukrainians had fled in just over five weeks, an increase of 34,966 on the figure given Friday.

Women and children account for 90 percent of those who have left Ukraine, with men aged 18 to 60 eligible for military call-up and unable to leave.

The UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that in addition to Ukrainian refugees, nearly 205,500 non-Ukrainians living, studying or working in the country have also left.

Nearly 6.48 million people were meanwhile estimated to be internally displaced within Ukraine as of mid-March, according IOM.

That puts the total number of people displaced by the conflict at well over 10 million, or around a quarter of Ukraine’s total population.

Before…