What Is Aphasia Disease And How Do You Treat It? | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Chinelo Eze
02 April 2022 |
8:55 am
What is aphasia disease? Aphasia may be a condition that influences your capacity to communicate. It can influence the way one writes and comprehends spoken words and written words, it also influences speech.
Aphasia regularly happens all of a sudden after a stroke or a head damage.
But it can be a progressive disease from a slow-growing brain tumour or a malady that causes dynamic,…
Source: Guardian Newspaper