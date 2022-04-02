What Is Aphasia Disease And How Do You Treat It? | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
2


By Chinelo Eze

02 April 2022   |  
8:55 am

What is aphasia disease? Aphasia may be a condition that influences your capacity to communicate. It can influence the way one writes and comprehends spoken words and written words, it also influences speech.  Aphasia regularly happens all of a sudden after a stroke or a head damage.  But it can be a progressive disease from…

What is aphasia disease? Aphasia may be a condition that influences your capacity to communicate. It can influence the way one writes and comprehends spoken words and written words, it also influences speech. 

Aphasia regularly happens all of a sudden after a stroke or a head damage. 

But it can be a progressive disease from a slow-growing brain tumour or a malady that causes dynamic,…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR