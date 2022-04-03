CBN warns banks against ‘composed’ banknotes in their deposits | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has warned Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to stop bringing “composed banknotes ” as part of their deposits with the apex bank.

The warning is contained in a circular issued in Abuja by Ahmed Umar, the Director, Currency Operations Department of CBN, which he said took effect from April 1.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that composed banknotes are mutilated currency notes comprising several parts of different banknotes of the same denomination.

The parts of such currency notes are usually put together with the intention of receiving value

Umar said that the existence of such banknotes in the economy falsified the true value of the currency in circulation, and could also be a venue for fraudulent activities.

He said that henceforth, composed banknotes discovered in the deposit of DMBs shall attract a penalty of 400 per cent of the value.

“The management of the CBN observed with concern the increasing number of composed…