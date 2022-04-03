Costa Ricans vote in poll dominated by poverty, unemployment | The Guardian Nigeria News

Costa Ricans began voting on Sunday to elect one of two scandal-tainted presidential candidates in a country grappling with sky-high poverty and unemployment.

Former president Jose Maria Figueres was once investigated for corruption while ex-finance minister Rodrigo Chaves — who was slightly ahead in opinion polls — was previously demoted for sexual harassment.

But with 23 percent of the population living in poverty and unemployment soaring to 14 percent alongside a series of corruption scandals, Costa Ricans seem more focused on the economy as they elect a successor to Carlos Alvarado.

Polls opened at 6.00 am (1200 GMT) and will close at 6.00 pm (0000 GMT), with the first results expected later Sunday.

Long lines formed early Sunday at voting centers in the capital San Jose.

“I am going to elect the person I like and who has good principles to govern Costa Rica. The first concern is that there is work, economy, and security,” said 58-year-old Angela Marin, the first to…