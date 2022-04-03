Gunmen allegedly kill 2, kidnap 3 in Ayobo area of Lagos State | The Guardian Nigeria News

There was confusion between Friday and Sunday in Ayobo Housing Scheme Extension, Oshin area of Ayobo-Ipaja in Lagos State, as some gunmen invaded the area, allegedly kidnapped three persons and killed two others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some yet-to-be-identified gunmen on Friday allegedly kidnapped two married women before a repeat of the same incident on Sunday in the area.

The Financial Secretary of the Landlords’ Association in the area , Mr James Ojuade, told NAN on Sunday that the gunmen, who allegedly killed two men and kidnapped two sisters on Friday, allegedly kidnapped another man on Sunday.

He said that the gunmen came through the boundary between Lagos State and Ogun and escaped with their victims inside a boat.

“About 6.00 p.m. on Friday, four men, who were armed with guns, broke into the residence of one Mr Rashidi Salami, beat his wife mercillessly and took away his two married daughters who came to visit them.

“Two neighbours, who…