National Arts Theatre already attracting foreign investors — Emefiele | The Guardian Nigeria News

• ‘Complex 65% Completed, To Be Commissioned In November’

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has disclosed that the National Arts Theatre, which is being redeveloped, has started attracting foreign investors’ interest, especially from the United States.

Emefiele said this, yesterday, during an inspection of the project with members of the Bankers’ Committee.

Emefiele was also joined in the inspection by the Lagos State Governor State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and his counterpart at the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare.

Emefiele said the remodeled national heritage would be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in November, during which the foundation-laying ceremony of the four adjoining verticals – music, movie, information technology and fashion hubs – would be done.

“What we are doing is a total rejuvenation of Lagos State by redeveloping the masterpiece…