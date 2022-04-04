FG orders telcos to bar outgoing calls on unlinked SIMs from today





The Federal Government has ordered telecoms operators to bar outgoing calls on all unlinked Subscriber Identification Modules (SIM) cards in the country. The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isah Pantami gave the directive on Monday. Recall that the deadline handed Nigerians to link their National Identification Number (NIN) to their SIMs ended on […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper