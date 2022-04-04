Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam declines to run for second term — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced Monday that she will not seek another term as the city’s political elite prepares to elect a new leader next month.

“I will complete my five-year term as chief executive on June 30, and officially conclude my 42-year career in government,” Lam told reporters.

Lam said China’s leaders “understood and respected” her choice not to seek another term, adding that she had informed Beijing about her intentions in March 2021.

Lam said her “personal wish and aspiration is entirely based on my family considerations”.

“I have to put my family members first, and they feel it is time for me to return home,” she said.

A career bureaucrat, Lam became Hong Kong’s first woman leader in 2017 after being voted in by the small pro-Beijing committee that selects the position.

Her departure closes the chapter on a controversial five-year term that saw Beijing ramp up control following huge democracy protests — and a…