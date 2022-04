During the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, worshippers are encouraged to abstain from food during the most active hours of the day, from dawn to dusk. The exercise is as much a mental one as it is physical. By experiencing want and hunger, worshippers relate more closely to the sufferings of the needy […]

The post How To Maintain A Healthy Fast During Ramadan appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper