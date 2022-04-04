Streets re-opened after California shooting leaves six dead | The Guardian Nigeria News

Police investigating an apparent gun battle in California that left six dead and 12 wounded re-opened the streets on Monday, as the United States grappled again with deadly violence.

No one has been arrested after the worst mass shooting in Sacramento’s history, which appeared to have erupted following a fight in the downtown area as nightclubs were emptying around 2:00 am Sunday.

Sacramento Police said multiple shooters were involved and a stolen handgun had been recovered.

But detectives have given no information as to whether anyone was targeted or if the…