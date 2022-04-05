ACCA leaders urge Nigeria, others to adopt sustainability principles | The Guardian Nigeria News

Stakeholders at the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) have charged Nigerian and other African governments to be more aggressive in integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles for sustainable development guidelines, saying the public sector must take a leadership role in this regard.

The experts made the call at ACCA Virtual African Public Sector Roundtable 2022, noting that Africa cannot continue to ignore sustainability as the future earlier envisaged has come.

In a keynote address, Chief Executive of the Institute for Sustainability Africa, Rodney Ndamba, said governments of African countries must integrate ESG into all procurement processes and investment decisions.

He noted that “ESG policy failures continue to haunt many countries despite the continent being rich in natural resources” just as poverty and inequality have continued to fuel conflicts and war.

“According to my research, the African Union does not have an…