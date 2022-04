In a recent post, Blac Chyna confirmed that she’s currently refocusing all her energy on her lawsuit with the Kardashians. This revelation comes a few days after she revealed she had to let go of three of her cars. Accusing the Kardashians of lies and deceit, she wrote on Twitter “I plan to re-focus my […]

The post Blac Chyna Confirms She’s Taking The Kardashians To Court appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper