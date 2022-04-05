Concerns as telecoms operators bar 75m unlinked SIMs — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Kidnappers using victims’ phones to call families for ransom

• MNOs may explore ‘Pareto Principle’ in barring SIMs

Amidst the confusion, telecommunications operators in the country, yesterday, heeded Federal Government’s directive to bar every unlinked Subscribers Identification Module (SIM) card with National Identification Number (NIN) on their various networks, in a bid to control insecurity, extortions and abductions.



The Federal Government through the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy had directed the operators to bar outgoing calls on all unlinked SIM cards in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in December 2020, had ordered all phone lines to be linked to an identification number to curb rising incidents of abductions in the country.



Officials of some operators, who spoke with The Guardian, yesterday, confirmed receiving letters from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and have since commenced barring outgoing calls…