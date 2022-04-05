Heal by Hair: Bluemind Foundation launches the inaugural promotion of the first Movement of Hairdresser Ambassadors for Mental Health in Africa￼ | The Guardian Nigeria News

LOMÉ, DOUALA and PARIS, April 4, 2022 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Bluemind Foundation is organizing the first edition of the Heal by Hair training from April 4 to 6, 2022, at Azalaï Hotel Abidjan (Ivory Coast). This short training program aims to train 30 hairdressing professionals to become ambassadors of mental health of the signature program Heal by Hair.

Selected from nearly 250 applications from professionals and self-taught by a jury composed of members of the Scientific Council and the Stakeholders Committee of the Bluemind Foundation, the first class of Heal by Hair ambassadors is comprised of owners or managers of hair salons from the Abidjan communes of Yopougon, Abobo and Cocody. With an average age of 35 years and having at least two years of professional experience, the selected hairdressers are all eager to be better equipped to contribute to tahing care of their client’s mental health.

“Women don’t come to the salons just for their hair. But also to…