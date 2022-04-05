Kanye West Drops Out Of 2022 Coachella Lineup | The Guardian Nigeria News

On Sunday, BTS, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion made waves at the American Music Awards, taking away three awards each. Hosted by Cardi B at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the show opened with Silk Sonic duo Bruno Mars and Anderson . Paak, coming off the recent release of their collaboration album An Evening With Silk Sonic.…

25 Nov

Kanye West has revealed that he plans to “restore” his family with estranged wife Kim Kardashian despite rumors of her dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson. Ye shared his plans for a possible reconciliation during his visit to the L.A. Mission on Wednesday where he delivered a speech on the importance of being with loved ones.…

…