"Politics does not have a personality" – Pastor Emmanuel Iren







As the 2023 Presidential Election approaches, we sit down to talk to Pastor Iren about his thoughts on politics, governance and the Christian. In a country with the largest Christian population in Africa and a median age of 18.1 years, the youths in Celebration Church are statistically part of the critical mass and we wanted to know what their overseer had to say about their role in the nation’s politics.

