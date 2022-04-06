Chelsea out to ‘prove a point’ against Real Madrid, says Tuchel | The Guardian Nigeria News

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea want to “prove a point” in their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid as they seek to bounce back from their shock 4-1 defeat by Brentford.

The European champions lost for the first time at the weekend since owner Roman Abramovich announced he was selling the club last month, collapsing after taking the lead in their Premier League match.

Now they are preparing to go head to head with the Spanish league leaders for the second year in succession after winning last year’s semi-final 3-1 on aggregate before beating Manchester City in the final.

Tuchel suggested 13-times winners Madrid were not the powerhouse they once were when they won three consecutive Champions League titles from 2016 to 2018, but said they still had bags of experience.

“I think it’s normal that cycles like this change at some point and this is what… happened to them,” he said at his press conference on the eve of Wednesday’s match.

“But we…