Ed Sheeran Wins ‘Shape of You’ Copyright Infringement Case | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Oreoritse Tariemi 06 April 2022 |

10:08 am British singer Ed Sheeran has won the High Court copyright infringement case in England over his 2017 single Shape of You. The judge ruled that Sheeran’s Shape of You and his co-writers, Johnny McDaid and producer Steve Mac, did not plagiarise Sami Chokri’s 2015 song Oh Why. Songwriters Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue had alleged that Sheeran’s 2017…

British singer Ed Sheeran has won the High Court copyright infringement case in England over his 2017 single Shape of You.

The judge ruled that Sheeran’s Shape of You and his co-writers, Johnny McDaid and producer Steve Mac, did not plagiarise Sami Chokri’s 2015 song Oh Why.

Songwriters Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue had…