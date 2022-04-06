How I’ll secure Nigeria as President -Moghalu — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Presidential hopeful, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, says he has the political will to secure Nigeria.

Moghalu a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and presidential aspirant on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

“If I become Nigeria’s president from 2023, I will secure Nigeria and the lives and property of Nigerians in the North, South, East and West of our country.

“This means putting our security above all else: no security, no country. Political will is the willingness and ability to take tough decisions to secure Nigeria, including not succumbing to or being deceived by vested interests that may be profiting from the killings.

“It also means putting Nigeria’s security above ethnic or religious interests. It means loyalty to the lives of Nigerians and the territory of Nigeria first, no matter where within our country,” he said.

Moghalu, a political economist, promised to expand the strength…