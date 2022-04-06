PDP ’ll produce president through consensus, says Makinde | The Guardian Nigeria News

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 election would be someone that has everybody’s buy-in.

The governor, who stated this yesterday, while receiving leading presidential hopefuls of the party at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, said that the party would ensure the presidential candidate emerges through a consensus arrangement.

Makinde, who received the team of presidential aspirants, including former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki; Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal; the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed and foremost economist and banker, Mohammed Hayatudeen, said that stakeholders in the PDP would work hand-in-hand to ensure the consensus option pulls through.

The governor, who pledged to work with the aspirants to ensure that the PDP picks a consensus presidential candidate, appreciated them for coming up with the consensus idea and noted that…