Small fire outside Italian villa of Russian TV anchor | The Guardian Nigeria News

A photo taken and handout on April 6, 2022 by the Italian “Vigili del Fuoco” firefighters Corps. shows a firefighter (L) looking at the Italian villa of Russia’s Vladimir Soloviev in Loveno, Menaggio, on the shores of Lake Como, northern Italy, after it was targeted by an attempted fire. – Considered the Kremlin’s chief propagandist, Soloviev, 58, owns three properties on the shores of Lake Como, northern Italy, with a total value of about 8 million euros, according to the Italian government. The villa, which is currently being renovated, has not suffered any major damage. (Photo by Handout / Vigili del Fuoco / AFP) /