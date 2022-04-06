Tinubu visits Kaduna governor, donates N50m to train attack victims | The Guardian Nigeria News

USOSA flays attack, demands prosecution of culprits

Former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, has visited Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State to commiserate with him over the recent train attack by bandits, which claimed eight lives.

Tinubu, who was received by El-Rufai along with Senators Uba Sani (Kaduna Central) and Suleiman Abdu-Kwari (Kaduna North) at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, described the attack as a national disaster.

The presidential aspirant, who was accompanied by former governor of Borno State, Sen. Kashim Shettima; former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and Sen. Abu Ibrahim (Katsina South), announced a donation of N50 million to victims of the attack.

He said that killings by bandits are no longer acceptable and must stop, urging general concern about the deadly attacks in Kaduna in recent times.

Responding, El-Rufai expressed gratitude to Tinubu for the visit, adding that it preempted his plan to visit Lagos to thank the All Progressives…