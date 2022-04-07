Chris Rock Was Unaware Of Jada Pinkett's Alopecia Kenny Confirms





Following the Oscars unprecedented event where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, there has been uncertainty on whether Chris Rock was aware of Jada Pinkett’s alopecia condition. Chris Rock’s brother Kenny has revealed in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that Chris was unaware that Jada Pinkett-Smith had alopecia. “The joke was funny. It wasn’t […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper