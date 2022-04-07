National Security: Senate moves to establish commission on religious harmony | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Senate, at Wednesday plenary, considered a bill seeking to establish the National Religious Harmony Commission (NRHC).

The National Religious Harmony Commission (Establishment) Bill 2022, sponsored by Sen. Suleiman Umar (APC Kwara), passed the second reading during the plenary.

Leading debate on the general principles of the bill, Umar said the bill sought to establish the NRHC to promote religious tolerance, peace and harmony in Nigeria.

He said the United Nations (UN) Charter and several provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) were based on the principles of the dignity and equality of all human beings.

Umar explained that the UN charter sought the promotion and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms for all without distinction to race, sex, language or religion.

“Having realised the sensitive role religion plays in national security, peace and harmony, the Federal Government wishes to promote inter-religious harmony and understanding, Umar said.

He…