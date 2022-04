The oppressed are allowed once every few years to decide which particular representatives of the oppressing class are to represent and repress them – Karl Marx Neo-Marxists have, for ages, argued that capitalism mainly serves the rich as they consume most of the resources. To a large extent, they argue that Karl Marx was right […]

The post Nigeria's insecurity and the attack on bourgeois nationalism appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper