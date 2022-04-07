South, Middle Belt, Ndigbo leaders rage as PDP dumps zoning | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Ortom denies, says he was quoted out of context

• Fayose kicks against decision on zoning

• Southern leaders vow to vote against PDP if ticket goes to North

• Babatope, Olafeso, Grange indifferent

• Atiku absent as presidential aspirants meet in Rivers

Leaders of Southern and Middle Belt groups, yesterday, were enraged over the decision of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to jettison zoning in the selection of the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, threatening to work against the party, if a Northerner is fielded.

There were expectations that the PDP would zone the presidential ticket to the South, in line with the zoning arrangement that had been in place since Nigeria returned to civil rule in 1999, whereby the presidency rotates between the North and the South.

President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner, will leave office after eight years by 2023, and Southern stakeholders, including the Southern Governors’ Forum, had insisted on power shift…