Train attack: Kidnapped bank chief regains freedom from terrorists | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nine days after his abduction, Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture (BoA), Alwan Ali-Hassan, was, yesterday, set free by terrorists who attacked the Kaduna-bound train in the citadel of Nigeria’s military formations.

The attack left eight passengers dead, while many were taken away by the terrorists, among them Ali-Hassan.

According to a source close to the family, the BoA boss was released on Wednesday after paying an undisclosed amount as ransom.

His daughter, Asma Alwan, confirmed his release with a terse message yesterday evening: “Yes, he has been released.”

Also, an official of the bank confirmed the release, saying that the MD has regained his freedom and reunited with his family in Kaduna.

There was, however, no official confirmation neither from the state government nor the state police command at the time of filing this report.

