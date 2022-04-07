Two feared dead in ex-President Jonathan’s convoy accident — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Two police officers in the entourage of former President Goodluck Jonathan died on Wednesday in Abuja after seven cars in his convoy crashed.

Jonathan’s spokesman Ikechukwu Eze gave the name of the officers as inspectors Ibrahim Abazi and Yakubu Toma.

The ex-President and his wife, Patience, have been to the emergency unit of the National Hospital, Abuja where all victims were moved to.

Although Jonathan and his wife were not involved in the accident, some members of his team were critically injured.

The Federal Road Safety Corps, which confirmed the incident, admitted that two people died in the accident.

“Nothing happened to him and his car is not involved in the accident,” Federal Road Safety Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, said. “The vehicles in his convoy had a bash and two died, two are at the national hospital and are recuperating. Seven cars were, however, involved in the accident. ”

According to sources, the convoy was involved in an…