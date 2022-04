The United States made history on Thursday as the Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman ever to serve on the Supreme Court. The 51-year-old’s appointment means white men will not be the majority on the nation’s high court for the first time in 233 years. President Joe Biden called it a […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper