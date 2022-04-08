70% of school children not learning — UNICEF





The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says 70 per cent of children in schools are not learning, a development which must be addressed by stakeholders. The Communication Specialist, UNICEF, Mr Geoffrey Njoku, made this known in Kano on Friday at a two-day Media Dialogue on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Njoku said no country could focus […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper