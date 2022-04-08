Africa Fintech Summit Washington D.C. 2022 – Africa’s Premier FinTech Event Set To Hold on April 21st. | The Guardian Nigeria News

WASHINGTON DC, United States of America, 8 April 2022, /African Media Agency/- The 7th edition of the Africa Fintech Summit is set to hold on April 21, 2022, in Washington, D.C. at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center. This year’s hybrid event supports in-person and virtual participation, and is set to be the single largest converging point for Fintech Founders, investors, global stakeholders, policymakers, thought leaders, venture capital and private equity players.

The Africa Fintech Summit presents a unique platform that brings together the future forward innovators shaping the future of African fintech. The event promotes cross-border innovation, investment, and collaboration in Africa by bringing together ecosystem players and stakeholders globally.

The main focus of this conference is to foster ecosystem-building initiatives, knowledge sharing, and collaboration between key stakeholders across the African and global fintech value chain. It’s a…