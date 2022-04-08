Court jails 3 over cybercrime in Ilorin





The Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin on Thursday sentenced three persons charged for offences bordering on cybercrime. The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) secured the conviction. The convicts are Umar Olanrewaju also known as “Sugar Baby”, Hassan Olaitan, auto repairer, and one Tope Ayodele. The presiding Judge, Justice […]

