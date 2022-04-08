Families of kidnapped train passengers protest government inaction — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Terrorists still contacting families to demand ransom

One of the victims of last week’s terrorists’ attack on a Kaduna-bound train, Sergeant Muhammad Haruna Funtua, has died from injuries sustained in the assault.

The ex-soldier was shot in the head and chest before he was rescued by security agencies who were mobilised to the scene of the train attack at Dutse forest in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was gathered that he was later discharged from the 44 Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna and conveyed to his hometown in Funtua for further treatment where he finally gave up the ghost.

A source, who identified himself as Mallam Idris, disclosed that the ex-serviceman died on Tuesday night.

The terrorists had on Wednesday released the Managing Director of the Bank…