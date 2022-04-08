Gambia vote to consolidate democracy as president eyes boost | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gambians vote for lawmakers on Saturday in legislative elections that should consolidate a young democracy and may see President Adama Barrow strengthen his power after winning re-election last year.

Voters in the tiny and impoverished West African state will renew the unicameral National Assembly’s 58 seats for a five-year term.

The single-round vote will choose 53 lawmakers, while Barrow — serving a second five-year term after last December’s electoral victory — will name the five others, including the parliament’s president.

Polling stations are due to open at 8:00 am (0800 GMT) and close at 5:00 pm. An uneventful month of campaigning concluded on Thursday evening and results are expected on Sunday.

Voting for a new constitution — seen as essential by The Gambia’s international partners to strengthen its democracy and limit the president’s powers — will be a key task for the new legislature.

Barrow’s unexpected victory against now-exiled dictator Yahya…