Keeping Kids in School: How Fintech is Helping Parents in Nairobi’s Densest Slum￼ | The Guardian Nigeria News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 7th April 2022 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/-Kenya’s constitution guarantees free public education for children and has made great strides to make that happen over the past decade. “However, persistent historical barriers, such as poverty and distance to school, continue to prevent many children from accessing the teaching and education they deserve. For years, this has stumped education policymakers” says Andrew Zerzan, Deputy Regional Director and Director of Education, Arts & Civil Society for British Council in Sub Saharan Africa.

A recent study by UNESCO Institute for Statistics (2021). Global Out-of-school Children Initiative (OOSCI): Kenya country study found that there were still over 1.1 million primary school aged children out of the classroom last year across the country. Furthermore, British Council analysis of pre-pandemic data found that one out of seven primary school-aged children and one out of two secondary school-aged…